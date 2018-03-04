All the better for hearing

The Catholic Women’s League at St. Joseph’s in Armstrong has helped defray costs of Hearing Loop

  • Mar. 4, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • Life

Thanks to a donation from the Catholic Women’s League, parishioners at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will now be able to hear a little easier.

CWL members recently presented a cheque for $1,000 to Father Tony Ackermann to help with the costs of the recently installed sound system for hearing aid users at the Armstrong church.

“The church and hall underwent extensive renovations through most of 2017,” said CWL president Pat Weninger. “With the inclusion of the new induction loop sound system, Armstrong now has two venues supporting the use of hearing aids. Heaton Place installed the hearing loop in 2015.”

A hearing loop is a special type of sound system for use by people with hearing aids. It sends a wireless signal directly to the hearing aid when it is set to “T” (Telecoil) setting.

“In some parts of the world, the U.K. for example, assistive listening technology has actually been legislated in order to provide accessibility to all people,” said Weninger. “In Europe and the U.S., induction loops continue to gain in popularity as a result of their simplicity and effectiveness.

“In Canada, people are starting to hear about this technology. Many businesses are beginning to recognize the importance of serving their clientele by providing loops in their facilities. This is a way of promoting accessibility and inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of community life.”

Weninger said BC Ferries Corporation recently got on board by having induction loops installed on several of their ships and have announced that all new-builds and re-fitted older ships will have Loops installed.

Weninger added that as a life-long hearing aid user, she is especially pleased to be part of this project at St. Joseph’s. As a member of Armstrong Toastmasters, she has personal experience of the hearing loop system at Heaton Place.

“I’ve experienced the hearing loop when their music systems are on when I arrive to set up for our meetings and just love it. I’ve also experienced it at St. James Catholic Church when I attended a retreat there,” she said. “I’ve worn hearing aids since I was a youngster and this loop is the greatest thing since the ear trumpet!”

Previous story
A gallop across the Gobi Desert

Just Posted

Vipers upend Silverbacks for 2-0 lead

Vernon takes care of Salmon Arm 6-4 Saturday at Kal Tire Place

Multiple collisions reported south of Vernon on Highway 97

Tow-truck crews have responded to begin cleanup

Public input sought for proposed park

Open house on proposed Hurlburt Park on Okanagan Lake set for Wednesday in Vernon

Weather wreaking havoc on highways

RCMP called to handful of vehicles off-road south of Vernon

Repeat champs at OC spaghetti bridge competition

Grade 9 students from Lumby stand as champs at 35th annual contest at Okanagan College in Kelowna

Lumby grow facility breaks ground

Phase one of True Leaf campus is expected to be operational by fall 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Merritt council rejects students’ rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

Thompson-area city not the first to reject a rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. community

BCHL Today: Chiefs stun Prince George and Alberni Valley upsets Victoria

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘The crisis is now’: budget’s trickle of infrastructure money slower than hoped

Sluggish pace of federal infrastructure spending persistent, despite promises for bridges, transit

Most Read

  • All the better for hearing

    The Catholic Women’s League at St. Joseph’s in Armstrong has helped defray costs of Hearing Loop