April is the Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Month. Thirty-year volunteer Elva Ritchey pins a daffodil pin on Mayor Mund to kickoff Daffodil Month. During Daffodil Month, the door-to-door and daffodil pin campaigns run to raise funds for the fight against cancer. Donations go towards funding support and services for cancer patients as well as to research. (Photo submitted)

April is Daffodil Month

Pins can help save lives

  • Mar. 28, 2018 10:10 a.m.
  • Life

April is Daffodil Month, the Canadian Cancer Society’s signature fundraising campaign, and that means very soon, canvassers will be going door-to-door in Vernon asking for donations.

Volunteers will be wearing Canadian Cancer Society lanyards to identify themselves.

Kathy Obrigewitsch, Community Campaign Coordinator with the Canadian Cancer Society says donations to the society fund life-saving research, prevention initiatives and much-needed support programs for people living with cancer right now in Vernon.

To learn more or to volunteer contact Obrigewitsch at kobrige.ccs@gmail.com.

