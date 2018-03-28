April is Daffodil Month, the Canadian Cancer Society’s signature fundraising campaign, and that means very soon, canvassers will be going door-to-door in Vernon asking for donations.

Volunteers will be wearing Canadian Cancer Society lanyards to identify themselves.

Kathy Obrigewitsch, Community Campaign Coordinator with the Canadian Cancer Society says donations to the society fund life-saving research, prevention initiatives and much-needed support programs for people living with cancer right now in Vernon.

To learn more or to volunteer contact Obrigewitsch at kobrige.ccs@gmail.com.

