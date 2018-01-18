Armstrong residents get heads up on brain health

Alzheimer Society of B.C. holds brain health workshop Jan. 23

Your muscles aren’t the only things that need a regular workout.

“Healthy aging is important for everyone and brain health is an essential component,” says Carly Gronlund, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Support & Education Coordinator for Armstrong and the North & Central Okanagan.

The Society brings its free Heads Up! An Introduction to Brain Health workshop to Armstrong Jan. 23.

It offers strategies for actively engaging in protecting and maintaining the brain. Participants will learn how to set goals for improving the health of their mind, body and spirit.

Anyone interested in brain health is welcome to attend the session. It runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre, 2520 Patterson Avenue.

Pre-registration is required by contacting Gronlund at 1-800-634-3399 or cgronlund@alzheimerbc.org. More information on living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is available at www.alzheimerbc.org.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Turn table talks at the Vernon museum

Just Posted

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Kelowna - Students were unaware of resources on campus

Vernon homeless camp decommissioned

Camp off Highway 97 near 48th Avenue knocked down Thursday

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

UPDATED: Police identify would-be fraudster

North Okanagan RCMP say the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Input sought for Lumby schools

School District No. 22 seeks public opinion on how to proceed with Charles Bloom Secondary upgrades

The Hamlets at Vernon opens

New residential care home offers partners a way to stay together

A busy month for police in Chase

From fights, to stolen vehicles, to a hit and run, RCMP had their hands full in January

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Armstrong residents get heads up on brain health

Alzheimer Society of B.C. holds brain health workshop Jan. 23

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

OK Falls pot shop vandalized a week after opening

Windows were smashed Wednesday evening and spray paint called the owner a “goof” and a “pedo”

Most Read

  • Armstrong residents get heads up on brain health

    Alzheimer Society of B.C. holds brain health workshop Jan. 23