Armstrong residents get heads up on brain health

Your muscles aren’t the only things that need a regular workout.

“Healthy aging is important for everyone and brain health is an essential component,” says Carly Gronlund, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Support & Education Coordinator for Armstrong and the North & Central Okanagan.

The Society brings its free Heads Up! An Introduction to Brain Health workshop to Armstrong Jan. 23.

It offers strategies for actively engaging in protecting and maintaining the brain. Participants will learn how to set goals for improving the health of their mind, body and spirit.

Anyone interested in brain health is welcome to attend the session. It runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre, 2520 Patterson Avenue.

Pre-registration is required by contacting Gronlund at 1-800-634-3399 or cgronlund@alzheimerbc.org. More information on living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is available at www.alzheimerbc.org.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.