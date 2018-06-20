Print by Spanish artist Castells Marti that will be available in the silent auction portion of Saturday’s Thrifty Under Fifty Art Sale at the Upper Room Mission Boutique. (Submitted Photo)

Art sale feeds the hungry

Thrifty Under Fifty event proceeds support Upper Room Mission

One in a million? We’ve all heard the stories of someone who bought a thrift store piece of art that turned out to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Maybe you’re that one in a million person?

The Upper Room Mission Boutique is hosting its first ever Thrifty under Fifty Art Sale and Silent Auction on Saturday, June 23 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Mission – 3403 27th Ave.

“The Boutique thrift store has been saving donated drawings, paintings and prints for over two years and will be offering almost 300 pieces to choose from. You never know what treasures you’ll find,” said Sherry Guenther, Boutique manager.

Take a sunny stroll through tents brimming with a colorful array of diverse imagery which can be purchased for less than $50. Then head inside to view and place a bid in the silent auction of numerous pieces including original woodcut prints by Spanish artist Castells Marti, pastel drawings by native artist Gerda Christoffersen and a historic 1800s portrait of a Scottish Baronet with Okanagan ties, Sir David J Kinloch, which was painted by Kenneth Macleay.

Your personal art selection will help feed the hungry in our community. Proceeds from your purchase support the Upper Room Mission and its many services. The Mission’s Food Security Program serves approximately 350 hot meals per day as well as provides assistance and support to many Vernon and surrounding area residents.

