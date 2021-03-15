Model Tessa Hamelin and sculptor David Hunwick. Lia Crowe photography.

Artist & Muse

Sculptor meets model in fashion collaboration

  • Mar. 15, 2021 9:50 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Lia Crowe Styling by Jen Evans

This fashion year starts with a sigh of softness showing the bold nature of neutrals. Clay tones of pink, cream and grey are layered in multiple textures of wool, woven and silk fabric. Sculptor David Hunwick invites Boulevard into his studio to inspire and to be inspired. As in the relationship of the artist and the muse, the creative energy flows two ways as beauty and strength spark new ideas, angles and a fresh perspective.

Strapless dress by Club Monaco, $60, from Turnabout Luxury Resale.

Reclining Nude of Estoi Necklace, $285, and Love Lock Chain Necklace, $195, both by Pamela Card, Ligne Stud Earrings by Uni, $285, all from Bernstein & Gold.

Jessamine Dress by Malene Birger, $625, from Bernstein & Gold.

Long-sleeved turtleneck by Baserange, $110, knit collar by Monica Cordera, $290, plant-dyed silk skirt by Tannin and Toil, $400, basket bag by WORN,$110, all from Open House Shop; scarf,$110, and crystal necklace (on bag), $69.95, both from Migration Boutique.

Bodysuit by Baserange, $96, dress by Boheme, $400, plant-dyed silk scrunchie by Tannin & Toil, $45, all from Open House Shop; raven skull necklace from Migration Boutique, $40; large necklace by Krysia, $50, from W&J Wilson.

Reclining Nude of Estoi Necklace by Pamela Card $285, Love Lock Chain Necklace by Pamela Card $195, Ligne Stud Earrings by Uni $285 all from Bernstein and Gold; Morocco Pants $190 by Eve Gravel from Migration Boutique

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Tessa Hamelin

Photo assistant: Blair Hansen

Photographed on location at David Hunwick’s sculpture studio and at Cinderbloc Studio.

A huge thank you to all for hosting our team.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionLifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon service industry serves up solutions in COVID
Next story
Brewing up a Barrel of History at Howl Brewing

Just Posted

Someone stole the defibrillator, a piece of life-saving equipment, from outside the Oyama General Store in Lake Country Saturday, March 13. (Facebook photo)
Medical device swiped from Oyama store for 2nd time

Emergency defibrillator stolen from General Store on weekend

Gardening columnist looks at planting according to the lunar calendar. (Simone Studer photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: Growing by moonlight

With the time change, it is nice to have longer days to… Continue reading

Vernon’s Maurice (left) and Emily Sperling have spent 17 years walking around Middleton Mountain in Vernon and Coldstream, waving to kids and adults, petting dogs and cats, and putting smiles on everyone’s faces. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon walkers bring smiles to neighbourhood

Emily and Maurice Sperling are adored by Middleton Mountain residents because of their constant waves and smiles on daily walk

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a five-point COVID-19 recovery plan for its businesses and not-for-proft organizations. (Black Press file) The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a five-point COVID-19 recovery plan for its businesses and not-for-proft organizations. (Black Press file)
Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolls out recovery plan

Five-point plan is aimed at local businesses and not-for-profits impacted by COVID-19

Meghan McInnes painted this poignant picture on her home window during the height of the unknown of the pandemic in March 2020.
One year later: The Hearts of the Okanagan

Hearts showed up in windows across the region as a way to connect during the pandemic

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council rejects seniors housing expansion

Proposal called for four-storey, 17-unit building at La Vista

Police have cordoned off the parking lot at Sun-Rype in Kelowna . (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating body found at Sun-Rype

The body was found at the facility’s parking lot on Monday morning

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

More than 40 people with signs demonstrated their support outside Pathways Addictions Resource Centre on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Protesters gather as Interior Health prepares to pull addiction resource funding

More than 40 gather with signs, saying the potential closure will be catastrophic for community

One of Penticton's favourite sculptures Dawn has been taken down after being vandalized with paint last month. (Idris Hudson)
PHOTO TRIBUTE: Penticton’s sun goddess is no more

After being vandalized, the PRH art committee is replacing her with four new sculptures

Sidney Vlieg speaks out about racism targeting blacks, all people of colour and Indigenous people and how it has affected his daughter, his family and the community. He would like denial from people in Salmon Arm who are white to end and more education in the community to take place to counter hurtful attitudes. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Father: Education about racism essential in Salmon Arm, not denial

Although minority of people in the community espouse racism, such beliefs must be challenged

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Most Read