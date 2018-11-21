B.C. artisans unite in Vernon

A merry mix of artisans, entrepreneurs and home-based business from all over B.C. is coming to Vernon.

The 16th annual Shoparama Holiday Gift Sale runs Dec.1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 2 10 to 5 at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium and gymnasium (3310 37 Ave.).

“Come for the 1,000’s of unique gift and décor items, baking, specialty foods, as well as the entertainment, door prizes, and an international themed concession,” said Ingrid Baron, Shoparama co-ordinator.

Admission is free but you are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Santa Toy Club or a food or cash donation for the Food Bank.

“Together with a fun shopping experience, you can help support the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program and Food Bank,” said Baron.

Lots of free, easy parking and ATM on site.

For more info e-mail shoparama@shaw.ca or check out the Shoparam Facebook page.

