B.C. Seniors Advocate seeking new members for council of advisors

The B.C Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, is seeking applicants from Interior Health and Fraser Health Authorities to replenish her volunteer Council of Advisors on seniors’ issues.

The council, made up of 25-30 volunteer seniors from around the province, represents diverse backgrounds, ages, geographic areas and cultures and advises the Office of the Seniors Advocate on issues of importance to seniors in B.C.

According to Mackenzie, council members bring forward issues and concerns from their communities and from their own experience and review projects, reports and recommendations developed by the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

“They are essentially our eyes and ears on the ground,” Mackenzie said of the council.

“These seniors are also an integral part of ensuring that the issues we are bringing forward to the public, service providers and government are reflective of what is top of mind for seniors in the province.”

Council members have a three-year term and meet in person twice a year in the lower mainland.

Applicants 65 years of age or over are required to be able to read material in English and use a computer either alone, or with assistance.

In order to reflect the vast diversity of seniors across B.C., seniors from a variety of health, socioeconomic, educational and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to apply

Selection criteria have been developed in collaboration with the Council of Senior Citizens’ Organization of B.C. (COSCO), and COSCO will make the final recommendations for the council member appointments.

COSCO is an umbrella organization made up of seniors’ organizations and individual members. Interested seniors are requested to fill out an application and submit it by April 30. New council members will be announced in early May.

Application forms and details are available at www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca or email info@seniorsadvocatebc.ca for more information.

