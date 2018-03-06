Members of the Silver Star Trefoil Guild gather at Village Green Centre to put together Birthday Party in a Box: Dawn Roy (left) Adrienne Durocher, Judy Chernis, Judy Loog, Anita Clifford, Linda Ball, Tanya Malyea, Mel Francesutti and Janet Moroz-Clarke. (photo submitted)

Birthday party in a box makes the day bright

Silver Star Trefoil Guild in Vernon puts special boxes together for donation to the food bank

The Silver Star Trefoil Guild is helping to make birthdays a little brighter for children who might not otherwise celebrate their special day.

Birthday Party in a Box is a project of Girl Guides of Canada and began as a service project in 2013 for to celebrate 100 years of Guiding in Alberta.

The idea is that a Birthday Party in a Box can be donated to local food banks for children whose birthdays will pass without any celebration. Receiving that special gift, enjoying a slice of birthday cake after blowing out the candles, and the knowledge that someone remembered you and took the time to let you know they care can make a difference. The Birthday-Party-in-a-Box Service Project can provide normalcy, joy, and hope in the lives of those who may not otherwise have a birthday celebration.

Recently, members of the Silver Star Trefoil Guild in Vernon made up seven birthday boxes at the Village Green Centre, with themes such as Star Wars, Paw Patrol, pirates, Minnie Mouse, as well as general boxes for both girls and boy. The boxes are for children in kindergarten to Grade 4 and have been donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

“We started the night by shopping at the Dollar Store near Walmart and then reconvened at the Village Green Centre to organize and fill each birthday box, using empty Girl Guide cookie cases of course,” said Tanya Malyea, with the guild. “One of the best things of this idea is that you make the boxes suitable for someone of any age.”

Guild members did this as a service project to celebrate Girl Guides World Thinking Day on Feb. 22.

A wide variety of items can be placed in a box, such as cake mix, cake pan or muffin tin, candles and sparklers, a tub of icing, decorations, loot bags with small items inside, invitations for a child to hand out, directions for some easy-to-do games with limited supplies, and something special for the birthday child.

Trefoil Guilds are for Guiders either active or retired who are 30 years old and over who wish to maintain a contact and association with Girl Guides. They are full members of Girl Guides.

