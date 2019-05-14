Boulevard Magazine visits Tofino for a fashion shoot

Photographer Darren Hull captures the Vancouver Island style experience

  • May. 14, 2019 5:00 p.m.
  • Life

The Boulevard magazine team travelled to Tofino for their most recent fashion shoot and photographer Darren Hull created this video of their experience on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

Working together with the photographer to create the style magic were Boulevard’s Associate Editor⁣⁣ Lia Crowe, model Kim Noseworthy, makeup artist Jen Clark, Assistant Izabela Katzenbroot-Guppy and with styling by Kim XO and Lia Crowe.

The group worked on location at the Wickaninnish Inn and say thank you to assistance from Tourism Tofino, Shelter Restaurant and Sobo Restaurant.

