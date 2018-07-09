Cadets arrive at Vernon training centre

Vernon Cadet Training Centre (VCTC) has officially kicked off their summer courses with the arrival of over 1,000 cadets on July 8, 2018.

Over the next six weeks army, sea and air cadets from across western Canada will be receiving instruction and training in a variety of specialities at the centre including music, ceremonial drill, marksmanship, fitness and sports, expedition. The challenging courses are an opportunity for cadets to further their training and gain new experiences which they will bring back to their home corps and squadrons.

A unique part of training at the centre includes its proximity to Vernon and surrounding communities. Every summer the cadets from VCTC receive opportunities thanks to the location of the centre. “The relationship that the VCTC has been able to enjoy over the years with Vernon, Kelowna and surrounding communities is one of the reasons why we are able to offer our cadets opportunities that are not necessarily available to other Cadet Training Centres in Canada,” said VCTC Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Miroslav Novak. “We are looking forward to another successful summer and excited for what is ahead.”

Throughout the summer cadets from the centre will perform in a number of public engagements including the Okanagan Military Tattoo and Penticton Peach Festival. The VCTC annual end of summer Sunset parade will be held this year on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.