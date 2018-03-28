Cancer Society seeking donations to help send a kid to camp

A camp for kids living with or beyond Cancer

The Canadian Cancer Society is encouraging community members to donate and help send a kid to camp. (Courtesy of the Canadian Cancer Society)

The thrill of jumping in the lake, magic of a crackling campfire, and joy of being with friends…there’s no feeling quite like camp. Especially for a child living with cancer.

Ten-year-old Oliver knows that feeling. After he was diagnosed with cancer, his mom, Shauna found out about a Canadian Cancer Society-funded camp, where kids living with cancer receive vital services like on-site medical supervision and nutritious meals.

When Oliver arrived at camp and met the other kids, he knew: “It’s gonna be good.” And according to Oliver, it was.

This summer, the Canadian Cancer Society wants to send 600 children to camp so they can have the same experience Oliver had.

For children facing cancer, CCS says summer camp also provides the benefit of letting them just be a kid again! This gift will help send a child with cancer to a safe, medically supervised camp and will fund items like meals and accommodations.

To learn more visit www.cancer.ca

WATCH:

Video courtesy of the Canadian Cancer Society

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

