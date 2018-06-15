Carnival extends age limit for queens program

The opportunity has expanded for North Okanagan’s young women to take part in a program fit for a queen.

The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program has extended the deadline for candidate applications to Friday, June 22. And even younger women can now take part as the age limit has been adjusted to include 15-19-year-olds.

“The six-month program provides opportunity and experience for each young lady to have the tools to present themselves as positive, confident role models and leaders not only within our community but wherever their lives may lead them,” said chair Coleen Noel.

Young ladies in the community will learn how to give back to the city through various volunteer programs and events. From September – February, candidates will attend classes on an average of two to three times a week learning topics such as speech, automotive, self-defence, history of Vernon, financial planning, health and fitness, time management and business etiquette just to name a few.

For young women in Vernon, Coldstream, Lavington, Lumby or Armstrong interested in joining, or who have questions, email or call the Vernon Winter Carnival office at 250-545-2236 or info@vernonwintercarnival.com

