Club gets ready for the riding season

The Armstrong Enderby Riding Club looks ahead to spring, and its first show of the season April 22

  Feb. 14, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • Life

The 2018 horse showing season is gearing up for more fun, with the Armstrong Enderby Riding Club (AERC) hosting their first show of the season on April 22 at the IPE grounds in Armstrong, starting at 9 a.m.

Whether you are a rider, a watcher, or a horse holder, everyone is welcome: any style, any age and any ability. Come and ride, come help out or just come and cheer the riders on.

Volunteers are always needed, and more than welcome to help at the shows. Without our volunteers, there would be no show. No experience is needed — if you are interested in volunteering, or sitting on the board of directors, please send us a message, and we would be happy to talk with you.

As well, the AERC Cronies are gearing up for another seven sessions of fun and laughter!

What are the AERC Cronies? We are a group of riders with different skills, loving different disciplines with our equine partners.

AERC Cronies all come together to learn new and exciting skills while trying different disciplines and adventures in a safe, fun and relaxing atmosphere. AERC Cronies wrap up the season with a camp-over trail ride in September, with all of the details to be announced at a later date.

For more information about the AERC, please check out our website at www.armstrongenderbyridingclub.com or find us on Facebook.

