Shirley Libby (top left), Jean May, Diane Toth, Penny Sault, Ann Reid (bottom left), Rose Scheepbouwer, Linda Frodsham and Yvonne Leduc are executive members of the Coldstream Women’s Institute for 2017-18, which is celebrating 86 years of service. (Photo submitted)

Coldstream institute celebrates long service

The Coldstream Women’s Institute supports the community, contributing to many local organizations

  • Dec. 22, 2017 11:30 a.m.
  • Life

Diane Troth

For The Morning Star

The Coldstream Women’s Institute continues to support the community contributing to many local organizations. From September 2016 to August 2017, we donated over $25,000.

This included $1,500 scholarships, one to School District No. 22 and the other to the Okanagan College Foundation.

Regular donations are made to North Okanagan Hospice Society, Salvation Army Food Bank, Canadian Mental Health Association and BC Children’s Hospital, which was initially started by B.C. Women’s Institutes.

The hospital supports children throughout BC and we recently gave an extra $3,000 towards digital thermometers, which are state of the art non-invasive and accurate.

The Salvation Army Food Bank receives regular funds and as well we bought them two freezers.

We support Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s Lite-A-Bulb campaign and the Hospital Auxiliary. Other organizations receiving funds include the Boys & Girls Clubs, Literacy & Youth Initiatives (Teen Junction), Therapeutic Riding Association and Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Our mandate is mainly focused on the needs of women and children. With that in mind we have made Christmas special for families through Vernon Transition House and North Okanagan Youth and family services Society, a project we enjoy.

For decades, Coldstream Women’s Institute has organized and hosted the Nov. 11 ceremonies at the Coldstream Cenotaph. This year, the Municipality of Coldstream took over the ceremony honouring veterans.

We take part in the activities of our provincial board such as fund raisers, conventions, competitions, contributing to regular new letters and various special projects like presenting resolutions and letter writing campaigns dealing with social justice issues.

We continue to meet each month to deal with business, reports and make and discuss plans. We have hosted various speakers and committed to staying informed, interested and involved.

Previous story
Alzheimer’s Awarness Month comes to Vernon

Just Posted

Upper Room Mission hands out over 300 backpacks for Christmas

Vernon always comes through

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Mutrie Road Dog Park upgrades near completion

Improvements help access and convenience for park users

Vernon SAR seeking a new home

Equipment resources beyond capacity of search & rescue headquarters

Painting by local artist beautifies Silver Star

Ginny Hall’s A Mountain for All Seasons hangs at the end of a Silver Star mailbox complex

Video: Ice rink at DeMille’s to be bigger and better than last winter

Ice surface is flooded, awaiting a cold snap

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read