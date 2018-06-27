Collectors unite at Vernon car show

PHOTOS: Car enthusiasts revved at show full of chrome and nostalgia
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
CMHA Vernon raises $58,939 to support local mental health programs and services
New appointments were mandated following a series of resignations from the previous board.
Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets
Dwindling, aging membership, no new incoming members cited as reasons
SilverStar Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season
Jim Burns and Randy Wendel get ready to throw during the Vernon… Continue reading
Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.
Cherryville Artisans Shop grand opening June 30 and July 1
‘In this event, you won’t see players in traditional Wimbledon whites.’
Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.
Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold
Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope
The woman had two children in the stroller when she was hit on June 26, according to RCMP.
Jim Burns and Randy Wendel get ready to throw during the Vernon…
PHOTOS: Car enthusiasts revved at show full of chrome and nostalgia
Tea is served Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets through the Ticket Seller
SilverStar Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season