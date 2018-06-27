Collectors unite at Vernon car show

PHOTOS: Car enthusiasts revved at show full of chrome and nostalgia

Bill Thorick showcasing his Chevrolet Business Coupe (1950) and Kim Low his Oldsmobile (1971) at the 24th Annual Father’s Day Car Show at the Village Green Mall parking lot. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Glenn Scott showcases his 1946 Sedan, one of four known to exist today, at the 24th Annual Father’s Day Car Show that took place at the Village Green Mall parking lot. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)