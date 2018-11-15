Crafters create Christmas memories in Vernon this weekend

Two annual events take place Friday and Saturday

Vernon will be brimming with crafts galore this weekend.

The 16th annual Christmas Memories craft fair gets underway Friday and Saturday, 9-5 both days, at Trinity United Church.

“It’s not set up like a normal craft fair,” said longtime organizer Marilyn Radonz. “It’s a Christmas store so it’s all mixed in and it’s absolutely beautiful. We put a lot of work into it.”

Hand-crafted quilts, angels, country painted items, bears, ornaments and more give shoppers a chance to get in the holiday spirit and pick up some Christmas memories at the free event.

The Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO Sisterhood) are also offering Christmas cakes, preserves and sweets, with proceeds for a scholarship for one local woman to further her education.

Another annual tradition will see Kal Tire Place trimmed with approximately 100 vendors for Vernon Presents – A Festival of Crafts and Gifts. The 18th annual event sees a portion of proceeds from admission donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Check it out Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

