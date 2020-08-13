Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
Bas van Steenbergen also earned his second victory of the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series
Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free
Your morning start for Thursday, August 13, 2020
Musical theatre actress Nadya Corscadden wrote book using personal expertise in distance education
Nearly 80 years ago, the Vernon Army Camp was prepping for the arrival of soldiers to be trained
Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.
This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide
The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12
Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism
The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle
Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breathe
Lucas and Travis Boychuk moved to Nicaragua in 2008, starting their surf resort business
The man was reportedly seen at the Columbus Park Property attempting to lure children with candy
Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated
Firefighters, police on scene near 32nd Avenue — more to come
Pair of bands booked to play floating concert at the Sea Store on Sept. 5
Progressive 50/50 draw, colouring contest sponsored by IPE; plans going ahead for 2021
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province
Okanagan Spring League welcomes expansion Rutland 67s, who open with two straight wins