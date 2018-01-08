Dreamweavers fire up support for Silver Star Fire Department

Patti Shales Lefkos

For The Morning Star

The Silver Star Fire Department, founded in 1989 by then resort owner and firefighter Norm Crerar, now boasts a crew of five women and 16 men that train every Tuesday evening, indoors and out, all seasons.

During the busy ski and mountain bike seasons, five volunteers are always on call as an on duty crew.

Deputy Chief Martin McQuade reports that in order to better serve the community more effectively, especially during dry summers when the area is often surrounded by wild fires, the department needs a defensive Structure Protection Unit or SPU. This cargo trailer will be filled with sprinklers, hoses and pumps that can be set up on rooftops to protect from fire transfer due to floating embers. The cost of the unit could be up to $9,000. More will be needed to fill the unit with the necessary equipment.

Per week, the department receives and average of four to five medical call outs, more in busy seasons, one to two fire related calls, such as carbon monoxide and fire alarms as well as motor vehicle incidents and rescue request such as folks stuck in elevators. During the fire season, many locals also report grass fires and smoke concerns that need to be investigated.

Silver Star Dreamweavers, a non-profit society formed to support the Silver Star Community, is holding a three-course fundraising dinner event called Do You Believe in Magic? Jan. 18. Paralympic Gold Medalist Josh Dueck will be the keynote speaker. Director of Magic, Leif David. MC Robin Baycroft. Tickets are $70. Available at The Village Ski Shop, Main Street, Silver Star Village. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. A portion of the ticket goes to the Fire Department.