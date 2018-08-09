Enderby blooms

Annual flower show goes Saturday at Seniors Centre

Aug. 11

Annual Enderby Flower Show Saturday at the Seniors Centre on Highway 97A. Ribbons to be won! Enter exhibits from 8am-9:30am. Public viewing will be 12:30am-3:30pm. There are no fees, everyone welcome to enter. Come enjoy coffee, tea and goodies. Contact Wanda at 250-838-0832 or Di at 250-838-0103 for more info. For entry details pickup a pamphlet at: Enderby Visitors’ Centre, Crocus Floral Design, Blue Mountain Nursery, Swan Lake Nursery and Nicos in Salmon Arm.

