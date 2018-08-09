Enderby blooms

Aug. 11

Annual Enderby Flower Show Saturday at the Seniors Centre on Highway 97A. Ribbons to be won! Enter exhibits from 8am-9:30am. Public viewing will be 12:30am-3:30pm. There are no fees, everyone welcome to enter. Come enjoy coffee, tea and goodies. Contact Wanda at 250-838-0832 or Di at 250-838-0103 for more info. For entry details pickup a pamphlet at: Enderby Visitors’ Centre, Crocus Floral Design, Blue Mountain Nursery, Swan Lake Nursery and Nicos in Salmon Arm.

