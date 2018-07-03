Family fun nights start tonight at Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Every Tuesday evening in July is an evening of fun at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

And there are five Tuesdays in the month.

“Enjoy the outdoors and get back to nature as a family,” said Allan Brooks Nature Centre events and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx. “Enjoy hands-on family fun at one of the most beautiful viewpoints in the Okanagan. There will be different themes weekly that are fun for the whole family.”

Starting tonight, July 3, and each Tuesday in the month, the themes will be:

July 3 – Camp Night: Back by popular demand, spend the evening around the campfire at Allan Brooks. Enjoy S’mores, banana boats and campfire songs plus tons more fun for the whole family;

July 10 – Reptiles: Stuart Brown and The Bug Guys return to Allan Brooks to present local snake species and other reptiles in the area and discuss identification, their habits, habitat and what to do should you encounter one. With real snakes and other reptiles;

July 17 – Allan Brooks Carnival: Join staff for the first-ever Allan Brooks Carnival. From bouncy castles, to rock walls to bobbing for apples, this is a carnival the whole family can enjoy. Walk the grounds of Allan Brooks and check out all the games to win prizes. Plus enjoy the entertainment with the Raptor Stilt Chorus and more.

July 24 – Amazing Wild Survivor 2.0: The Amazing Race meets Man vs Wild meets Survivor. Join the centre for the second annual Race around Allan Brooks Nature Centre. Bring the family and work as a team to make it through the wild grounds of ABNC. There are prizes to be won, plus tons of fun for the whole family.

July 31 – Allan Brooks Safari Adventure: Join the centre for its last family fun night of 2018. Wear your khakis, bring your binoculars and go on an Allan Brooks Safari. Tour the Grassland Trail and see the “Big 5” of the ecosystem. Learn the basics of wildlife photography and then sit back and relax with the family at the Grassland Canopy.

For more info on each event visit ABNC.ca.

Events Run Tuesdays in July from 6 to 8 p.m. All events are outside, so please dress appropriately for the weather. Admission is by donation with proceeds to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

RELATED: Raptors soar at nature centre in Vernon



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.