KimXO is here to help you find that perfect summer dress. (KimXO)

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about the quintessential sundress.

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet thinks that everyone needs a perfect summer dress – and she’s here to find one that will work for you, no matter your body type.

In fact, she’s brought in two of her friends to show you how different dresses suit different people.

Kim XO will give you inspiration on how to find and then style that sundress.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bold blooms for spring fashion

Just Posted

Okanagan animal response team wants to help you prep for wildfire season

ALERT: Prepare pets for wildfires with evacuation plans, grab-and-go kits and mutual aid agreements

Last chance to participate in ‘Unplug and Play Week’ in Vernon

Put down the phones and turn off the television, Interior Savings wants kids to get active

Custom bikes stolen from Vernon BMX Club

Among the bikes that were stolen were two, one-of-a-kind custom bikes worth over $3,500 each.

Bidding open for Vernon’s United Way Auction

“Proceeds from the auction go to the United Way Southern Interior BC – North Okanagan community fund supporting over 20 charities in the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap region.”

Vernon man with outstanding warrant arrested

“Thank-you to the public and media for their assistance.”

VIDEO: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society brings 65 dogs for adoption event

Last chance to participate in ‘Unplug and Play Week’ in Vernon

Put down the phones and turn off the television, Interior Savings wants kids to get active

Black bear dines at Summerland rabbit hutch

Bears have been observed in the South Okanagan, in search of food

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Support floods in for elderly woman beaten in West Kelowna

A man has been charged with attempted murder, and a GoFundMe has been started

EDITORIAL: Controlling cannabis

Summerland and the province of B.C. already have regulations governing cannabis retail stores

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Most Read