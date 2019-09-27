Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

If spend your life in heels or constantly looking up at people, this Fashion Friday Kim XO Appelt has your back.

Kim XO’s latest episode is focused around helping petite women look tall and thin.

The Kelowna based fashionista is only 5 foot-4 tall, so she knows what it takes to look tall based only on wardrobe.

Kim gives several fashion outfits ideas that will assist in helping those under 5 foot-4 look much taller. As for those who stand above Kim’s height, these ideas will still benefit you.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artist Robert Amos paints Victoria

Just Posted

Modernized alert system for water customers in North Okanagan

Regional District North Okanagan customers asked to register for email alerts

Auto wrecker shuts down after 58 years in Vernon

Interior Auto Wrecking is closing shop in a car industry that’s vastly different from 1960

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidate garners standing ovation

Harwinder Sandhu of NDP gained applause for an honest answer during candidates’ forum in Vernon

Fundraiser started for Vernon family after devastating house fire

A woman and her 2 children managed to escape, but the house is a ‘total loss’: deputy fire chief

Photos: 1950s fever hits Vernon care facility

Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove celebrates Good Sam Society’s 70th anniversary with free party

Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Candidate debate in Peachland will focus on environmental issues

Candidates in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding invited to event on Oct. 3

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Noah Eisenhut follows father’s footsteps in hockey

Summerland Steam player’s father once played in the NHL

Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Whose grave is marked by oldest tombstone in Salmon Arm cemetery?

Upcoming Cemetery Tour offers opportunity to learn about city’s earliest residents

Strong immigration expected to keep Canada’s population growing

Stats Canada report suggests Alberta’s population could surpass B.C.’s in the coming decades

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Most Read