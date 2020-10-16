Good taste at Hotel Eldorado with chef Oliver Kaiser

  • Oct. 16, 2020 12:00 p.m.
  • Life
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser. (Lia Crowe)
Hotel Eldorado. (Lia Crowe)Hotel Eldorado. (Lia Crowe)

A Q&A with Hotel Eldorado chef Oliver Kaiser

Quick Facts:

• Born and raised in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, until the age of 36.

• Has worked at Hotel Eldorado for four years.

• His previous experience includes Sun Peaks Resort and UBCO.

Why Lakeside Dining at Hotel Eldorado?

It’s the place to be in Kelowna. It’s Kelowna’s home for locals and tourists.

Why did you decide to become a chef?

When I was little, I loved hotels and restaurants. I was always running into the kitchen of the hotels to see what they were making.

What is the specialty at Lakeside Dining?

I love to give a classic touch while using local ingredients. I aim to create a classic food experience with a local twist.

How does the restaurant’s cuisine fit with the decor or ambience?

Hotel Eldorado is a classic boutique hotel with vast history. I aim to match this with my classical approach to cooking.

What’s the one ingredient you can’t live without?

Beef.

What is your go-to meal when you’re low on time?

Bread and cheese.

What would your last meal be?

Lobster and beef.

What is the best recent food trend?

Classic, seasonal-inspired local cuisine is still the trend — and it’s one I like to deliver on.

What is a good simple piece of advice for pairing wine and food?

Never overpower the food or the wine. They need to complement each other. But it also comes down to personal preference of the guest as well.

What is your favourite cuisine to cook?

Italian cuisine.

What is your favourite cuisine to eat?

French cuisine.

When are you happiest at work?

When my team receives excellent feedback from our guests on the food, and my employees are happy.

When are you happiest outside of work?

When I play golf with my friends: it is like yoga to me.

Lifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boulevard: Newlook life

Just Posted

A rendering of a commercial development planned for 5450 Anderson Way in Vernon. Developer Hollypark is currently offering presales with possession slated for winter 2021. (Hollypark image)
New commercial spaces planned for Vernon’s Anderson Way

The 18-unit development offers commercial ownership in Vernon’s North End

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is the declared NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election. Sandhu finished third in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the 2019 federal election running under the NDP banner. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu says incident is “sad and hurtful,” but inspires her to keep going

DriveBC webcams show winter driving conditions, with slush and snow on the highway. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1

Single lane alternating traffic is causing delays just west of the provincial border

dog.
Morning Start: Dogs like squeaky toys because they mimic the screams of their prey

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

Copy Cut Fashions is offering sewing lessons again starting Oct. 28, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon sewing studio takes advantage of COVID-19 pause

Copy Cut Fashions owner Dawne Whelpley made the most of quarantine

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

PDCSS executive director Becky Vermette told The Spotlight that providing assisted living services was creating an annual deficit of approximately $70,000 per year. (Photo contributed.)
Princeton’s seniors residence faces sharp cutbacks to services

Meals, suite cleaning and security scheduled to be discontinued in December

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Robyn Cyr, Carmen Massey, Kari Wilkinson, Caroline Grover, Jenna Robins are the team behind the Shuswap’s Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Tsuts’weye project positioned to help Shuswap business women through pandemic

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network has busy first year

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Most Read