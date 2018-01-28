Grandparents and grandchild dance returns to museum

Looking for something to do with the grandkids during the Vernon Winter Carnival?

Grandparents take a break while Kiki leads the grandkids in some silly dances during last year’s Grandparent and Grandchild Dance at the Vernon Museum. This year’s dance takes place Feb. 11. (Photo submitted)

If you love to dance, sing and laugh don’t miss the Grandparent and Grandchild Dance hosted by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Feb. 11, sponsored by Kal Tire.

This winter wonderland themed dance party not only includes a mini-square dance lesson, but also the chance to join Kiki the Frozen Fairy (aka Kiki the Eco Elf) in silly interactive dances. During the break, participants will be offered an ice cream sundae provided by Lollipop Lane, located inside Vernon Teach and Learn, as well as other snacks and refreshments to refuel.

“Due to the overwhelming response we received last year, we’ve added a second dance” said Denise Marsh, marketing and communications coordinator for the museum. “The morning dance, from 10:30 a.m. to noon is recommended for grandkids six years and under, while the afternoon dance from 1 to 2:30 p.m. is more suitable for those aged seven to 12 years.

“This year we’re excited to have photographer Camillia Courts involved. As grandparents and grandchildren enter the museum Camillia will take a quick photo, jot down their contact information and send one digital image free of charge following the dance. There will also be an option of purchasing more images directly from Courts.”

This event is also a part of the museum’s Kids Series sponsored by Kal Tire.

Purchase your tickets for either dance at the Vernon Winter Carnival office for just $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information, please contact the GVMA at 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find us on Facebook.