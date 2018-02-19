Halina Seniors Centre benefits from donation

As a non-profit group, the Halina Seniors Centre relies on support from the community, and a recent donation from the Coldstream Women’s Institute is much appreciated.

The $1,000 donation will go a long way towards ensuring the centre’s programs are in place for the many seniors who drop in for everything from a tasty home-cooked meal to a game of cards or floor curling.

Formally known as the Vernon Senior Citizens Recreational Society, Halina was the first seniors centre in Vernon and has been active for more than 40 years. It is located in the Vernon Recreation Complex and operated separately as a non-profit organization.

Halina Seniors Centre has more than 400 members. A number of community groups have their meetings at the centre, including music groups. There is a monthly pancake breakfast and the cafeteria is open to the community for light lunches and coffee/tea and snacks Monday to Friday. The gift shop has handwork by the crafters’ group.

Halina Seniors Centre is open to people 50 and over. For more information, call 250-542-2877.