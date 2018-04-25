Harwood-Jones hosting faith-fueled yoga workshop to support All Saints hall construction

Local yoga instructor, Andrea Harwood-Jones is hosting a faith-infused workshop with proceeds going to Centennial Hall at All Saints Anglican Church. (Submitted photo)

Organizer says the event is designed to help “integrate faith in Christ with yoga practice.”

The practice of yoga reportedly originated 3,000 years before the first Christmas — but Andrea Harwood-Jones says the philosophy behind the ancient discipline and the spiritual practice of Christianity have a striking number of similarities.

That comparison, she noted, is the basis of her upcoming workshop, Yoga and Christianity; Theory and Practice, which will be held at Centennial Hall at All Saints Anglican Church between May 3 and June 6.

Harwood-Jones said the event is designed to help local Christian yogis “integrate their faith in Christ with their yoga practice.”

The registration fee is $85 with all proceeds going to the church to support “much-needed” repairs to the hall.

“The roof has been leaking for awhile,” she said.

“It’s a big repair job.”

While she was unable to comment on the cost of the repairs, Harwood-Jones said the costs are “significant.”

Originally constructed in 1998, the Hall, Harwood-Jones explained, has served for more than two decades as “an important” community gathering place where everything from counselling sessions to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings are held and Saturday Street Lunches are hosted.

The problems with the hall were first identified approximately three years ago when the exterior surface of the building showed staining in a number of places. Those stains were quickly revealed to be indicative of more serious underlying structural damage.

And while meetings can still be hosted at the Hall outside of working hours, when there is less “construction noise,” Harwood-Jones said the congregation would like to see construction completed soon.

“The building is safe for those meetings and things because the construction stops at night and the supporting beams and posts have been repaired — but the Hall’s daytime operations have definitely been affected,” she added.

The workshop is one of several upcoming fundraisers being organized this year in support of the church.

The Yoga and Christianity: Theory and Practice workshop begins May 3 and will run Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. until June 6 at All Saints Hall. Cost is $85 with all proceeds going to support work on Centennial Hall at All Saints Anglican Church. For more information contact Harwood-Jones at 250-938-3098.

