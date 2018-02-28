Harwood school stands up to bullying

  • Feb. 28, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • Life

An education assistant at Harwood elementary has spearheaded a campaign to purchase pink shirts for all students and staff at the school to allow everyone to participate in Pink Shirt Day today.

It all started this fall when Sean Chippendale came up with the idea and contacted teacher Karyn Godard while she was still on maternity leave, asking for her thoughts on the idea and if she’d be able to help

Godard jumped on board right away and Chippendale reached out to the community for support.

“As a school we believe in standing up to bullies and supporting kids in every way possible,” said Chippendale, in his letter. “On this day most kids try to wear pink shirts, but it’s not always possible for everyone. We feel it is important to be unified as a school and send a strong message that all students can clearly see.”

Pink Shirt Day got its start in Nova Scotia in 2007 when two high school students bought pink shirts to give to fellow students to show their support for a boy who was being bullied simply for wearing a pink shirt.

In B.C., Pink Shirt Day is marked this year on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and the annual event puts a spotlight on bullying, considered a major problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online.

While still on maternity leave, Godard arrived at school in December to help design the logo, which features handprints from students in all grades.

“We came up with the slogan ‘Harwood, Where you and I Belong. Speak Up, Stand Together,’” she said. “We want to keep a positive message about belonging and standing up together. I believe together we can make a difference.”

Chippendale reached out to Rob Ellis and with his help, the project has had the generous support from Rellish Transport Services, Bannister GM, Boston Pizza, A & W, White House Mortgages, JC Bradley Jewellers, Graphic Enterprises, Davidson Pringle, A.M.I Clothing, Vernon Alliance Church, N.O.R.A, Tolko, and Coldstream Lumber.

“The shirts will remain the property of Harwood elementary and will be given out to students each year to wear so that they all can feel they are able to participate in spreading a message of unity against bullying,” said Godard. “We really appreciate the support of the community in making this project a reality.

“Our message extends beyond one day, but this will take us one step closer to including everyone and showing what the support of a community really can do. The message this project also conveys is that our community cares about us and we all belong.”

RELATED: RCMP stand up against bullying

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Previous story
The gardening season is just around the corner

Just Posted

Thieves hit another Vernon business

Second business on 25th Avenue to fall victim to theft in just eight days

Climate change opening doors for Okanagan agriculture

Fruit crop potential has been identified for Shuswap, North Okanagan

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Cherryville accident claims skier

Vancouver man dies in skiing accident

City unveils Hurlburt Park plan

Park proposed for site of former Camp Hurlburt on Okanagan Lake

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap that’s killing moose removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Tolko announces joint venture to build sawmill in Louisiana

Vernon-based lumber company expands to the United States

Just how DO you buy a gun in Canada?

The government wants to know who you are sleeping with

Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now

A group of parrots awaiting adoption in Vancouver can stay put for now, after a lease on a warehouse full of the chattering birds was extended.

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Most Read

  • The gardening season is just around the corner

    A few upcoming seed swaps in the North Okanagan are the perfect antidote to a long winter

  • Harwood school stands up to bullying

    Harwood elementary school in Vernon helps students and staff to wear pink shirts