Kitchen Wit & Wisdom: Easter treats

Halleluja — spring is on the way!

  • Mar. 19, 2018 4:10 p.m.
  • Life

I raked some of the leaves and snow from a tulip bed last week and discovered there was about a quarter of an inch of new growth poking through the soil. With spring break upon us, followed by Easter, it’s the perfect time to treat the family with a decadent poke cake. They are so simple to make and everyone will love these desserts. Today I offer a chocolate caramel, and a Boston cream poke cake. Something to add to an Easter dinner perhaps?

Easy Caramel Cream Chocolate Poke Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix with ingredients called out, baked, but still hot/warm.

1 can caramel sweetened condensed milk or sweetened condensed milk and

and 1 cup caramel topping

12 oz or 4 1/2 cups whipped cream topping

caramel topping or salted caramel sauce

Bake cake as directed for 9 x 13 pan size. After transferring out of oven, poke holes all over cake with wooden skewer or by using handle of wooden spoon. Gradually pour the sweetened caramel condensed milk or (the regular condensed milk and caramel topping over to soak up in the holes in the cake. Place cake in fridge until cooled. Frost cake with whipped cream topping and then spoon caramel sauce on top of cake, then swirl around with butter knife for swirl effect. Serve and enjoy.

Boston Cream Poke Cake

1 box yellow butter recipe cake mix

2 small boxes French Vanilla instant pudding

1 tub chocolate frosting

Bake cake as directed on the box. While the cake is still warm, use the end of a wooden spoon to poke holes randomly through the cake about an inch apart. Refrigerate until cool. Prepare the pudding as directed on the box. Pour the pudding over the cake, pushing it into the holes. Allow it to set. Remove the lid and seal from the frosting and microwave for 15-20 second intervals, stirring in between each interval, until the frosting can be poured, but not bubbling. Spread the frosting over the cake and refrigerate four hours or overnight. Slice and enjoy.

— Cathi Litzenberger is The Morning Star’s cooking columnist

Previous story
SENS seeking volunteers for Pollinator Path
Next story
Vernon’s Eco-Friendly home tour returns

Just Posted

Okanagan can learn from Washington’s wine industry growth

Winery owner cites importance of industry collaboration

Big brother honoured with lifesaving medal

Vernon’s Damien Corson wins provincial honour for saving younger brother from pool catastrophe

Local Scots mark Tartan Day celebrations

Vernon’s Sons of Scotland Kildonnan Camp 166 hosts Tartan Day at Civic Square April 6

Spring melt uncovers needles

Vernon residents upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

Suspect in custody following slew of hit-and-runs

Truck stolen from Armstrong allegedly used in multiple incidents between Lake Country and Kelowna

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Attempted gun smuggler across the Osoyoos border sentenced

Alex Louie, who prefers the name Senk’lip, was sentenced to the mandatory minimum

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon’s Eco-Friendly home tour returns

Eco-friendly Home Tour is back

Kitchen Wit & Wisdom: Easter treats

Halleluja — spring is on the way!

Pro-Trump protest sign with F-word is OK, court rules

Judges say Ontario man can protest publicly, even using vulgar language

VIDEO: Police officer looking for distracted drivers gets hit by truck

Road safety investigator clipped by trailer while patrolling busy intersection

YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups

Seaton Interact Club models Rotary motto

Vernon high school’s international action club fundraising for community

Most Read