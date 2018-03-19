Kitchen Wit & Wisdom: Easter treats

I raked some of the leaves and snow from a tulip bed last week and discovered there was about a quarter of an inch of new growth poking through the soil. With spring break upon us, followed by Easter, it’s the perfect time to treat the family with a decadent poke cake. They are so simple to make and everyone will love these desserts. Today I offer a chocolate caramel, and a Boston cream poke cake. Something to add to an Easter dinner perhaps?

Easy Caramel Cream Chocolate Poke Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix with ingredients called out, baked, but still hot/warm.

1 can caramel sweetened condensed milk or sweetened condensed milk and

and 1 cup caramel topping

12 oz or 4 1/2 cups whipped cream topping

caramel topping or salted caramel sauce

Bake cake as directed for 9 x 13 pan size. After transferring out of oven, poke holes all over cake with wooden skewer or by using handle of wooden spoon. Gradually pour the sweetened caramel condensed milk or (the regular condensed milk and caramel topping over to soak up in the holes in the cake. Place cake in fridge until cooled. Frost cake with whipped cream topping and then spoon caramel sauce on top of cake, then swirl around with butter knife for swirl effect. Serve and enjoy.

Boston Cream Poke Cake

1 box yellow butter recipe cake mix

2 small boxes French Vanilla instant pudding

1 tub chocolate frosting

Bake cake as directed on the box. While the cake is still warm, use the end of a wooden spoon to poke holes randomly through the cake about an inch apart. Refrigerate until cool. Prepare the pudding as directed on the box. Pour the pudding over the cake, pushing it into the holes. Allow it to set. Remove the lid and seal from the frosting and microwave for 15-20 second intervals, stirring in between each interval, until the frosting can be poured, but not bubbling. Spread the frosting over the cake and refrigerate four hours or overnight. Slice and enjoy.