La Dolce Vita

Join a behind the scenes look at a Boulevard Magazine photo shoot

  • Nov. 15, 2018 10:10 a.m.
  • Life

Boulevard celebrates the Okanagan sweet life at 50th Parallel Estate Winery with a nod to classic black and white, Fellini-style. This season is a dream sequence of sparkling dresses and sharp suits.

Photographer Darren Hull set out to record the fashion shoot, not just in still images, but in a behind the scenes video of the day.

Join Darren and Boulevard’s Associate Editor Lia Crowe as they create another stunning fashion photography collection in the Okanagan Valley.

To see more of Darren Hull’s photography visit his website.

