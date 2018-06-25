Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities

Starting today the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities across B.C. and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week 2018.

“Legion Week builds festive momentum leading up to Canada Day and honours the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said David Whittier, Executive Director of the BC/Yukon Command. “Drop in to your local legion and enjoy face painting, barbecues, concerts and all kinds of fun and entertainment for families and community members alike.”

Events are taking place across B.C. and the Yukon, bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to celebrate and learn more about Canada’s history. It is part of the B.C. and Yukon governments’ official proclamations of Legion Week as a testament to the dedicated community service of the Royal Canadian Legion, a cornerstone of Canadian communities for 90 years.

“During Legion Week and throughout the year, we welcome people from every corner of the community to visit their local legion to celebrate and learn about our country’s proud past,” said Whittier. “Membership is open to all citizens and we encourage community members to join their local legion and participate in building Canada’s legacy of diversity, vibrancy and strength.”

This follows the struggles many local Legions have faced keeping its doors open as membership numbers dwindle. This includes the Vernon branch No. 25, which earlier this year was in jeopardy of folding but thanks to some new executive members, it was able to stay open.

See related: Local Legion saved

For more information about the BC/Yukon Command, or to see what’s happening in your community for Legion Week, visit www.legionbcyukon.ca

See the full list here.

The Armstrong Legion will celebrate Canada Day July 1 in Memorial Park with a Colour Party and speeches. A day of fun is planned with arts and crafts, face painting, cake, bounce stations, petting zoos, races, music, free swimming, bingo tent, jousting, food and more. The Legion has a Vimy oak tree to plant and will be out in force recruiting members, promoting Toonies for Troops and giving out red maple leaf lapel pins and Canadian flags.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Day with Dad

Just Posted

Enderby couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong

Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Missing Vernon woman found safe

Reported missing April 20

Names sought for Vernon’s new bike park trails

UPDATE: Click to make your suggestions for trail names at Becker Bike Park

Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Storm that rolled through Okanagan-Shuswap caused power outages

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Shuswap farmers find success with super berry

High Mountain Farm’s haskap berry business continues to blossom

Lovsin on Round 8 in golfathon

Raising money for ALS in marathon at Spallumcheen Golf &CC

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

Acclaimed B.C. author shares work at Vernon’s Bookland

Michael Kluckner will be at Bookland June 29 from 3-5 p.m.

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appears in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Community support from South Cariboo and others really appreciated

Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities

Most Read

  • Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

    Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities