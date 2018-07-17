The camp focuses on educating kids about issues affecting companion, farm and wild animals in B.C. (Photo contributed)

Limited spaces left in BC SPCA summer camp program

All new campers receive a complimentary one-year membership in the Kids Club.

The BC SPCA’s popular summer camp program is in full swing and filling up fast, but if you know a child who loves being around animals, there are a limited number of spaces left in some B.C. locations.

“The BC SPCA week-long summer camps offer fun and engaging activities that help to educate kids about issues affecting companion, farm and wild animals in B.C., while also teaching empathy-building and critical-thinking skills,” said BC SPCA human education manager Paula Neuman.

While many camps are sold out for the summer, there are a limited number of spaces still available for some weeks in the following locations: Abbotsford, Campbell River, Castlegar, Comox, Coquitlam, Cowichan, Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Penticton, Prince George, Prince Rupert, Sechelt, Surrey, Vancouver, Vernon, Victoria and West Vancouver.

Vernon’s camp is located at 4800 Haney Road. The dates are as follows:

* July 23-27: for kids born 2007-2009

* July 30-Aug. 3: for kids born 2009-2011

* Aug. 13-17: for kids born 2007-2009

* Aug. 20-24: for kids born 2009-2011

The camps offer a variety of activities, including outdoor and indoor games, guest speakers, hands-on creative projects, shelter tours and at least 45 minutes per day of interaction with specially selected and approved animals.

BC SPCA Kids Club members receive a discount on registration with the Kids Club discount code. All new campers receive a complimentary one-year membership in the Kids Club when they register and existing members get a complimentary member renewal with their camp registration.

