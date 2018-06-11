Moo-bile class makes an impression

Vernon students treated to up close look at dairy cow from Salmon Arm

Rochelle Ramsden shows the suction power of the milking machine to Vernon students as the Mobile Dairy Classroom visited Ellison Elementary last week. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Some Vernon students recently got a close-up look at where their cheese, yogurt and milk comes from.

The Mobile Dairy Classroom rolled into the Ellison Elementary school grounds last week. With the help of Ebony the cow (from a Salmon Arm farm), agricultural representatives from the Lower Mainland used the mobile unit to show the process of milking a cow.

“The urban-rural divide is a physical and educational barrier that confines the agricultural learning opportunities for youth in B.C. to specific farming regions,” the B.C. Dairy Association states. “Children who grow up in an urban setting rarely witness food production first hand, and as a result, the urban population has become increasingly disconnected from their food. There is a need to get agricultural information out to people at urban centres in a fun, interactive and informative way and the new Mobile Dairy Classroom Experience is the way to go about delivering information about the dairy industry in B.C.”

The mobile classroom also visited Saturday’s Breakfast on the Farm in Enderby.

Check out the video from Saturday’s event below:

The Mobile Dairy Classroom Experience is a fifth wheel trailer that has been modified to fit a milking jar, a set of pumps, and room to transport two cows and one calf (only one cow was available for the recent Vernon visit). The MDCE travels to events and schools in B.C. and delivers milking demonstrations using a real, live cow. During demonstrations, a presenter describes the process of producing milk, talks about the dairy system and allows the audience to engage in discussion and questions, while a facilitator demonstrates the milking process.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grade 4 Ellison Elementary student Max Hammell gets a close-up look at Ebony the cow (from Salmon Arm) as the Vernon students were treated to a visit from the Mobile Dairy Classroom last week. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)