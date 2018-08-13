The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy and The Multiple Sclerosis Society are partnering to host an information session on the College In-reach Massage Program on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Student Clinic #200, 3400-30th Ave. (Submitted Photo)

MS sufferers reap benefits of massage

Okangan Valley College of Massage Therapy and MS Society of Canada host information session Aug. 30

The benefits of massage for MS patients is being explored locally.

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy (OVCMT) and The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, British Columbia & Yukon Division (MSSOC) are partnering to host an information session on the College In-reach Massage Program on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Student Clinic (#200, 3400-30th Ave.).

OVCMT offers a comprehensive Registered Massage Therapy program which includes training specifically related to neurological/systemic conditions, and the use of massage therapy for management of some symptoms related to MS such as spasticity, pain and sleep disturbances.

“Massage therapy has been shown to be remarkably effective in managing symptoms related to neurological conditions, and for enhancing the quality of life for people living with MS,” said Debbie McLaughlin, Clinical Coordinator with OVCMT. “Throughout the program, students learn the anatomy and pathophysiology of a variety of conditions and the corresponding clinical treatments. Students apply their knowledge in the clinical setting and are rigorously examined in preparation for graduation and provincial board examinations.”

A central part of the OVCMT educational experience is practicum training in the Community In-reach Clinic. The clinic offers a win-win situation in that participants receive treatment massage focused on their condition/symptoms, while the student therapist gains valuable clinical experience.

The information session will include details related to how the In-Reach program operates and what a community participant can expect.

“The In-reach gives second-year students the opportunity to hone their skills and build their confidence in a clinical setting. OVCMT student therapists incorporate thorough interview and assessment skills to provide a specifically-tailored massage treatment plan under the guidance of an experienced RMT supervisor,” said McLaughlin.

To register for the information session, please visit https://benefitsofmassage.eventbrite.ca. For questions about the session, please contact Elena Tilton, MS Society, at 1-800-268-7582, ext. 7299.

To learn more about the OVCMT and its Programs, please contact Debbie McLaughlin at debbie@ovcmt.com or 250-558-3719.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon families learn to prepare for move to residential care

Just Posted

Monashee complex wildfire update

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

Okanagan air quality index poor due to smoke

Index for entire Okanagan Valley rated at 10+, or very high risk, because of wildfire smoke

Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Inversion layer trapping wildfire smoke

Vernon pickleball courts opening soon

Grand opening of new dedicated courts at Marshall Field, in Okanagan Landing, takes place Aug. 25

Clock is ticking on resurgence of First Nation languages

B.C. Indigenous language diversity unique in Canada

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Penticton RCMP trying to locate a missing man

Sheridan Graham was last seen Aug. 11.

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

MS sufferers reap benefits of massage

Okangan Valley College of Massage Therapy and MS Society of Canada host information session Aug. 30

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

Smoke and wind doesn’t stop 10th-annual Feast of Fields

Despite destructive winds, stormy weather and heavy smoke the 10th-annual Okanagan Feast… Continue reading

Most Read