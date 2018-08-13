MS sufferers reap benefits of massage

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy and The Multiple Sclerosis Society are partnering to host an information session on the College In-reach Massage Program on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Student Clinic #200, 3400-30th Ave. (Submitted Photo)

The benefits of massage for MS patients is being explored locally.

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy (OVCMT) and The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, British Columbia & Yukon Division (MSSOC) are partnering to host an information session on the College In-reach Massage Program on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Student Clinic (#200, 3400-30th Ave.).

OVCMT offers a comprehensive Registered Massage Therapy program which includes training specifically related to neurological/systemic conditions, and the use of massage therapy for management of some symptoms related to MS such as spasticity, pain and sleep disturbances.

“Massage therapy has been shown to be remarkably effective in managing symptoms related to neurological conditions, and for enhancing the quality of life for people living with MS,” said Debbie McLaughlin, Clinical Coordinator with OVCMT. “Throughout the program, students learn the anatomy and pathophysiology of a variety of conditions and the corresponding clinical treatments. Students apply their knowledge in the clinical setting and are rigorously examined in preparation for graduation and provincial board examinations.”

A central part of the OVCMT educational experience is practicum training in the Community In-reach Clinic. The clinic offers a win-win situation in that participants receive treatment massage focused on their condition/symptoms, while the student therapist gains valuable clinical experience.

The information session will include details related to how the In-Reach program operates and what a community participant can expect.

“The In-reach gives second-year students the opportunity to hone their skills and build their confidence in a clinical setting. OVCMT student therapists incorporate thorough interview and assessment skills to provide a specifically-tailored massage treatment plan under the guidance of an experienced RMT supervisor,” said McLaughlin.

To register for the information session, please visit https://benefitsofmassage.eventbrite.ca. For questions about the session, please contact Elena Tilton, MS Society, at 1-800-268-7582, ext. 7299.

To learn more about the OVCMT and its Programs, please contact Debbie McLaughlin at debbie@ovcmt.com or 250-558-3719.

