Museum kicks off Vernon Winter Carnival with trivia

Team Quizzards of Odd discuss their final answer during last year’s History Trivia Night at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. (Photo submitted)

It’s a night of history and intrigue with a dash of competition to kick off the Winter Carnival.

Whether you’re a history nut, someone who enjoys friendly competition, or you’re just looking to spend an evening out without the kids, you’ll want to get tickets for the History Trivia Night soon. The game night hosted by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, Feb. 2 from 7-9 p.m. will feature both local and Canadian history questions with teams competing for bragging rights and prizes.

“We would love to see some businesses challenge their competitors, or a team of teachers face off against another group of teachers.” said Denise Marsh, marketing and communications coordinator for the museum. “But I’d like to make clear that this event is open to anyone 19 years and up. If you’d like to participate but cannot get a team of six together, please call the museum and we will put you on a list and see if we can create a team.”

Tickets for this 19-and-up Vernon Winter Carnival event are $20 per person with appetizers included. Cash bar on site. Pick up your tickets at the Vernon Winter Carnival office. Once you have a team of six please call the museum to register your team. As space is limited, only eight teams can be accommodated.

For more information, call 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find them on Facebook.

