Museum panel covers family collections, heirlooms

Speaker Series host Gabriel Newman (standing) discusses some of the items people may have questions about with from left, Museum Registrar Jesslyn Jarvis, Archivist Barbara Bell, and Antiques dealer Taylor Saunders. (Photo submitted)

Are you downsizing? Are you decluttering? Have you inherited family items but have no room? Do you want to find an appreciative home for your family objects?

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is bringing together their museum registrar and archivist, an antique dealer and a lawyer in a panel discussion called “What do I do with…?” Jan. 13 to discuss your options.

“When I go out into the community the most common question I hear has to do with whether the Museum is interested in someone’s collection, heirloom or family papers,” says Education Coordinator Gabriel Newman. “These items not only have intrinsic value but they also have emotional value and people want to see their items go somewhere they will be appreciated. While the Museum cannot accept every item offered because of our collection policy I wanted to put this panel together to help give people some options.”

The Museum registrar, Jesslyn Jarvis, and archivist, Barbara Bell, will address what the Vernon Museum, as well as what different museums look for, the process and options for donating, as well as tax implications for donations. Taylor Saunders from Heirloom Antiques will address the options for selling your items and Ian Hawes from Davidson Pringle will discuss the legal ramifications and how estate law comes into play. They will also be able to help answer questions.

The discussion will run from 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Vernon Museum. Cost is $5 at the door to attend. Space is limited so please call 250-542-3142 to reserve your spot. The Vernon Museum is located at 3009 – 32nd Ave in Vernon.

