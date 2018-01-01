Speaker Series host Gabriel Newman (standing) discusses some of the items people may have questions about with from left, Museum Registrar Jesslyn Jarvis, Archivist Barbara Bell, and Antiques dealer Taylor Saunders. (Photo submitted)

Museum panel covers family collections, heirlooms

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives hosts a panel discussion called “What do I do with…?” Jan. 13

Are you downsizing? Are you decluttering? Have you inherited family items but have no room? Do you want to find an appreciative home for your family objects?

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is bringing together their museum registrar and archivist, an antique dealer and a lawyer in a panel discussion called “What do I do with…?” Jan. 13 to discuss your options.

“When I go out into the community the most common question I hear has to do with whether the Museum is interested in someone’s collection, heirloom or family papers,” says Education Coordinator Gabriel Newman. “These items not only have intrinsic value but they also have emotional value and people want to see their items go somewhere they will be appreciated. While the Museum cannot accept every item offered because of our collection policy I wanted to put this panel together to help give people some options.”

The Museum registrar, Jesslyn Jarvis, and archivist, Barbara Bell, will address what the Vernon Museum, as well as what different museums look for, the process and options for donating, as well as tax implications for donations. Taylor Saunders from Heirloom Antiques will address the options for selling your items and Ian Hawes from Davidson Pringle will discuss the legal ramifications and how estate law comes into play. They will also be able to help answer questions.

The discussion will run from 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Vernon Museum. Cost is $5 at the door to attend. Space is limited so please call 250-542-3142 to reserve your spot. The Vernon Museum is located at 3009 – 32nd Ave in Vernon.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spallumcheen resident walks the line

Just Posted

Community champion draws inspiration from family

For Herb Wong, volunteering is a family tradition

Staying organized in the new year

Professional Organizers in Canada forecast top organizational trends for 2018

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Interior Health’s New Years baby born in Penticton

First baby of 2018 for Interior Health born in Penticton

Research encouraged for fitness resolution

The Better Business Bureau suggests research before entering gym contracts

VIDEO: Soaring into the new year

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Vernon author shares her story in literary memoir

A launch party for Natalie Appleton’s memoir is being held at the Elks Hall in Vernon Jan. 13

Museum panel covers family collections, heirlooms

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives hosts a panel discussion called “What do I do with…?” Jan. 13

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Most Read

  • Museum panel covers family collections, heirlooms

    The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives hosts a panel discussion called “What do I do with…?” Jan. 13