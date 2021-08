Traffic heading into Vernon Monday, Aug. 23, has been slowed due to a vehicle incident at a notorious intersection.

Northbound traffic on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue – the intersection at Vernon Jubilee Hospital – has been reduced to one lane as crews clean up from an incident involving at least one pickup truck shortly after 9:30 a.m. The airbags on the truck deployed in the collision.

Southbound traffic is not affected but motorists are asked to use caution around the area.

auto accident