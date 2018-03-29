Calling all models; organizers of the upcoming Fashion Status Benefit fashion show are currently seeking volunteer models of all sizes and ages (19 and over) to promote local clothing companies while supporting a Vernon-based not-for-profit. From left, organizers Saverio Loria, owner/manager of Status Night Club, Lisa Boesel, event organizer, and model, Tara Dunham. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Organizers seeking models for fashion show benefit

Call for Catwalk

  • Mar. 29, 2018 11:16 a.m.
  • Life

The model call will be held on April 7, but prospective models are asked to register by April 4 by email at fashionstatus@gmail.com.

