OV College of Massage Therapy celebrated third annual Beach Day

The purpose of the event is to strike a balance by merging learning with nature.

Balance is a big catchword these days. From the work-life balance to keeping your chequebook balanced to eating a well- balanced diet, life is all a big balancing act.

Even in the Okanagan, where residents are surrounded by mountains and beaches, one might think this makes work-life balance easier. But, sometimes the pace of life can push us to forget to interact with and instead overlook our environment.

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy said their recent Beach Day was an effort to change all that.

Beach Day is an annual event for the students of OV College of Massage Therapy. The entire campus, with over 100 participants from all streams of classes at OV shared their knowledge and experiences.

“We just finished our third year,” said Executive Director Roxanne Petruk. “Each year we tweak something new to get the most we can out of the day while preserving the chance to be out on Okanagan’s beach and waterways.”

Students took their afternoon classes with faculty on the long stretch of golden sandy beach at Kal’s main beach in an effort to merge higher learning with nature.

“Besides the regular course material of techniques, and anatomical study, this event integrates another core competency; collaboration and group development,” Petruk said, as she explained how the ongoing evaluation of the program is a key point in national accreditation requirements. OV was the first college in Canada to receive national accreditation of its Massage Therapy program.