MareNostrum. (WikiPedia)

PC CLUB: One chapel, petaflops of possibility

MareNostrum is the fastest supercomputer in the world using the latest Intel processors.

  • Jul. 27, 2018 3:10 p.m.
  • Life

Believe it or not, the world’s most beautiful supercomputer site is nestled in a deconsecrated chapel on the outskirts of Barcelona occupying a gorgeous estate built in 1860.

MareNostrum is the fastest supercomputer in the world using the latest Intel processors. Best of all, it was designed and built onsite to fit into the Torre Girona chapel’s vaulting Romanesque Revival space without taking a jackhammer to its awe-inspiring 1940’s walls.

The designers settled in for the yearlong project for the one-of-a-kind machine … the fourth to be built in the chapel.

The cluster of parts was designed in such a way for easy installation into the chapel. They arrived in a special sequence so that the build could start at the chapel’s front and end at the only equipment access door at the rear. Piece by piece the puzzle was assembled as engineers carefully connected the system’s 10,000 cables and checked its 42,000 memory DIMMs.

On June 16, 2017, with one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers finally assembled and online, Lenovo turned its day-to-day operations over to the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

Today, MareNostrum’s 9.96 Petaflop per second (peak performance) helps elite researchers and the experts at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center solve some of the Earth’s biggest problems including fighting cancer, better climate predictions, earthquake simulation and designing smarter cities. It is also made available to the national and international scientific community.

MareNostrum runs SUSE Linux 11 SP3. It occupies a size less than half a basketball court.

A petaflop is the ability of a computer to do one quadrillion floating point operations per second (FLOPS).

If you would like to submit a question or suggest a topic for future column consideration, please email your questions or comments to info.vpcuc@gmail.com

Our monthly meetings take place on the second Tuesday of every month, September through June. We meet at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Schubert Centre.

We start off every meeting with a ‘TANSQ‘ session. Come check us out.

Call Betty at 250-309-1590 or Grace at 250-549-4318 for more information.

Previous story
Vernon area rich with camping options

Just Posted

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

Wheels come off Salmon Arm Demo Derby

27th annual Shuswap event cancelled due to lack of participants, hope remains for next year

PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

PC CLUB: One chapel, petaflops of possibility

MareNostrum is the fastest supercomputer in the world using the latest Intel processors.

Most Read

  • PC CLUB: One chapel, petaflops of possibility

    MareNostrum is the fastest supercomputer in the world using the latest Intel processors.