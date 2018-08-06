PHOTO: Oyama Elementary mini-reunion

Bob Davison of Davison Orchards welcomes Beth (Walker) Truant of Trail. B.C.
They both attended Oyama Elementary School in the 1940s.
The photo was taken by Laurie Truant Of Victoria, B. C.
Bob Davison of Davison Orchards welcomes Beth (Walker) Truant of Trail. B.C.
Bob Davison of Davison Orchards welcomes Beth (Walker) Truant of Trail. B.C.
They both attended Oyama Elementary School in the 1940s.
The photo was taken by Laurie Truant Of Victoria, B. C.
Man fell reaching for dropped phone, minor injuries sustained
To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province
Friends, family, neighbours gather in Cherryville to celebrate Carl Werner’s latest birthday
Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back
Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.
Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.
Bob Davison of Davison Orchards welcomes Beth (Walker) Truant of Trail. B.C.
No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton
Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds
Sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic triathlon open to kids aged three to 17
If your plants do develop powdery mildew despite your best efforts, don’t worry.
If your plants do develop powdery mildew despite your best efforts, don’t worry.
Bob Davison of Davison Orchards welcomes Beth (Walker) Truant of Trail. B.C.
Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.