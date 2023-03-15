Pink fashion . Photography by Darren Hull

Pretty in pink…and a little blue

Single colour dominates the fashion runways

  • Mar. 15, 2023 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Sarah D’Arcey Creative Direction Lia Crowe

A single colour dominated the runways this season, inspiring liberation from realism and a dip into the fantastical. Pink is the portal into this realm. Flamingo, neon and Barbie, pink shades are getting hotter and louder,—perhaps shouting, “Have more fun, take more risks and be bold.”

Catherine Regehr strapless Paris gown, $4,390; Valentino Garavani crystal VLOGO leather bracelet, $590; VALENTINO GARAVANI VLOGO crystal pearl necklace, $860; Kate Spade New York mini sam icon rock candy tote, $558, all from Nordstrom Canada.

Balenciaga swimsuit glove-sleeve gown with train, $4,650, from Nordstrom Canada.

Moschino belt detail long-sleeve silk chiffon minidress, $1,815, from Nordstrom Canada.

Moschino lace-up double-breasted crepe blazer, $2,725; Moschino lace-up crepe trousers, $1,005; VALENTINO GARAVANI pink VLOGO necklace,$1,730, all from Nordstrom Canada.

Mach & Mach embellished bow-detail wool blazer dress,$1,595, from Nordstrom Canada.

FRAME strong shoulder satin blazer, $798; Dries Van Noten Hameras cotton jersey drawstring track pants, $645; VALENTINO GARAVANI crystal-embellished Roman stud leather belt, $1,070;VALENTINO GARAVANI crystal-embellished one stud leather belt, $620, all from Nordstrom Canada.

Makeup: Jenny McKinney

Model: Kim Noseworthy, represented by Mode Models

Creative direction: Lia Crowe

Photo assistant: Matthew Taneda

Photographed on location at ONE BLOCK restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery.

A huge thank you to the staff for hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

A First World War internment camp in Vernon, at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, is the subject of a locally written and printed book, entitled, The most difficult of our camps, Vernon Internment Camp 1914-1920. (Bowen Assman Photo)
Vernon Internment Camp book releases internee profile

Vernon city council will honour the contributions of Coun. Dalvir Nahal with a bronze plaque. Nahal died of cancer at age 45 during her second term in office in September 2021. (Contributed)
Bronze plaque honours late Vernon councillor

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The longest street in the world

Vernon’s own Redfish play The Bulldog at SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, March 17. (Redfish image)
Old school rock band pumped to play back in Vernon

Pop-up banner image