Queen Silver Star applicants sought

Young ladies ages 16-18 invited to information meeting Wednesday, June 6

The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program has been transforming the lives of young women in the Vernon area for more than 58 years.

The program provides opportunity and experience to ladies in our community and allows them to give back to our wonderful city.

The program is available for young women ages 16 to 18 who live in the North Okanagan; those who reside in Vernon, Coldstream, Lavington, Lumby, and Armstrong. The six-month program provides opportunity and experience to young ladies in our community and to give back to our wonderful city through various volunteer programs and events.

From September to February, candidates will attend classes on an average of two to three times a week learning topics such as: speech, automotive, self-defense, history of Vernon, financial planning, health and fitness, time management and business etiquette just to name a few.

Those interested in learning more can come out to the Schubert Centre Wednesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. You will have a chance to meet the current royalty, past candidates and Queen Silver Star Excellence Program committee.

“The committee is offering this night as an opportunity for young ladies and their parents, yes dads are welcome too! It will be a relaxed atmosphere where the families can ask questions about the programs, not only to the committee, but to past and current candidates,” said Coleen Noel, QSSEP chair. “This program has changed the lives of so many young ladies over the years.”

If you cannot make the evening, but are interested, please email or call Vernon Winter Carnival office. 250-545-2236 or email info@vernonwintercarnial.com

