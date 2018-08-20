Raptors fly back to Vernon nature centre

A popular attraction will again fly into Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre this fall.

The Raptors return Sept. 14 to Oct. 6.

The birds of prey, who inspired and mesmerized audiences of all ages as they swooped down with speed, precision and deadly intent, were at the centre in the first part of summer. The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is the only place in the Okanagan to get close to the amazing birds.

“Due to the overwhelming popularity of the birds, this the third year in a row the raptors have joined us at Allan Brooks,” said Vicki Proulx, events and communications coordinator at ABNC. “We had more than 2,000 people come to Allan Brooks to see The Raptors in June alone this season, and we’re thrilled they’re back for the second half of the summer.”

The Raptors are becoming a staple for tourists and residents alike in the Okanagan.

Flight demonstrations get you close to five different bird species and a Raptor Encounter Course gets you even closer. The handlers educate on the critical role these birds play in nature as well as the incredible ways in which they help maintain the delicate ecological balance of our planet. Book a hands-on encounter where you’ll meet the birds up-close, as they perch on your arm (glove provided).

This small group experience is the perfect way to connect with the birds and foster an appreciation and understanding for them.

“Whether you’re seeing the birds for the first time or the third time, it never gets old. Audiences of all ages love to get close to these incredible predators,” said Proulx.

Tickets are available online at www.abnc.ca or at the gate.

The flight demonstration is also available for school bookings and can be paired with the centre’s education programs. Contact education@abnc.ca for info on pricing and programs. While children, parents and grandparents will all be in awe of the birds, these unique and engaging programs are also available to corporate members and group bookings. Be sure to contact ABNC for more information.

The Raptors programs are offered in collaboration with The Raptors of Duncan, whose flying demonstrations and interactive experiences have long been praised as a standard in conservation messaging and bird care and well-being.

“We are so excited to bring our raptors back to ABNC. Our goal is to get people closer to these incredible birds and the ABNC is such a perfect location for our raptors to soar,” said Robyn Radcliffe, operations manager of The Raptors. “We are all about inspiring awe for wildlife – what better way to foster a connection between nature and people than to experience these beautiful and fierce predators of the sky up-close.”



