Recipes to make your Good Friday even better

Good Friday is a federal statutory holiday across Canada. The week prior is called Holy Week in the Christian tradition as it marks Jesus the Christ’s final days on earth on his way to the cross. A complicated but precise formula determines the day Easter Sunday is celebrated: It is the first Sunday after the first full moon in spring (after March 21) which can occur as early March 22 and as late as April 25.
Easter is a celebration of Christ’s resurrection, so it’s fair to ask where things like baskets, bunnies, eggs, chicks, etc. were included in this celebration. Actually they had their roots in dating back to pagan rituals honouring spring and the goddess Eostre. The tradition goes back to at least 6th-Century Germany. Since Easter is celebrated around the same time as the Spring Equinox, Christians reinvented many of the old traditions.
Today’s recipes include a baked ham and mashed potatoes you can make ahead several days and store in the fridge or freezer. If baking cold, let stand 30 minutes first, a new brussels sprout recipe, and a good GF (Good Friday) dessert. Happy Easter!
Baked Ham with Riesling-Mustard Glaze
- 1 cup dry Riesling wine
- 1 shallot, minced
- ½ cup honey
- ¾ cup coarse grainy mustard
- 1 fully cooked bone-in smoked ham, about 10 lbs — preferably with fat cap intact.
Bring ham out of the refrigerator at least 1 hour before roasting. For glaze, bring wine and shallots to a simmer in a small sauce pot and reduce to ¼ cup. Remove pot from heat and stir in honey and mustard. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place ham in a roasting pan and score the skin on top just deep enough not to cut the meat. Cover ham with a foil cover, sealing well and roast for 1-1.5 to 2 hours. Remove foil and baste with glaze.
Return to oven and continue to baste every 10 minutes for 30 to 45 minutes, until sticky and shellacked; add a splash of water to the roasting tray to loosen the glaze if it gets too thick. Remove from oven and rest for 15 minutes, up to three hours, then transfer to a cutting board to slice and serve with remaining glaze.
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
- 5 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cubed
- 2 (3 ounce) packages cream cheese
- 8 ounces sour cream
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons
- Onion salt
- Ground black pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Place potatoes in a large pot of lightly salted water. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, and mash. In a large bowl, mix mashed potatoes, cream cheese, sour cream, milk, onion salt, and pepper. Transfer to a large casserole dish. If not cooking immediately, cover and refrigerate for up to three days or freeze up to one month. Let stand (or thaw) to room temperature and bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven.
Pavlova with Strawberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 3 egg whites, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 teaspoon white vinegar
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 pint whole strawberries, stems removed
Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
Whisk sugar and cornstarch in a bowl. Set aside. Beat egg whites in a bowl until they are foamy and have a thick, ribbony texture, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour 1/4 of the sugar mixture into the egg whites; whisk until completely incorporated, about 30 seconds. Repeat for the rest of the sugar mixture, whisking after each addition, until all of the sugar mixture is incorporated and the egg whites are glossy and thick. Pour vanilla and vinegar into egg white mixture; whisk until you can lift your beater or whisk straight up and the egg whites form a sharp peak that holds its shape, 2 to 3 minutes.
Spoon egg white mixture onto prepared baking sheet; spread out into a 2-inch high by 6-inch wide disc. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Turn off the oven, crack open the oven door and let the Pavlova cool for one hour. Whip cream, sugar, and vanilla extract in a bowl until soft peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer Pavlova to a serving plate. Top with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.