Sailing club welcomes new members

Trevor Owen shows the form that won him the North Okanagan Sailing Association’s summer regatta. New members are always welcome to join the club anytime. Call Commodore Alex Muhlert at 250-308-2411 for more details. (photo submitted)

Alex Muhlert

Special to The Morning Star

Have you ever felt envious of the million dollar homes on the shores of Okanagan Lake? The views, the boats, the cool lake on a blistering summer day? This and more can all be yours for a modest membership in the North Okanagan Sailing Association.

This little jewel of a community sailing club is nestled beside Paddlewheel Park Hall. Whether you own a boat or not, whether you want to go sailing or not, you will be welcomed as a new member of NOSA. All you need is a love of the waterfront and the camaraderie of like- minded people. We offer family and individual memberships as well as storage and moorage.

Of course if you do like sailing, the club offers opportunities to crew on race evenings. If you have a boat, NOSA offers room for boat storage, and encourages you to join their races. I’m the Commodore, and have lost most races I’ve entered, but you wouldn’t know it from the big grin on my face as I come in to beach my boat after a contest.

The club runs a very popular sailing school all summer long. Qualified instructors teach more than 200 sailors from age eight to 80, from basics to advanced. I can guarantee a good time, and that you will probably get wet! It is not necessary to be a member to enroll in a sailing course.

Our youth sailing courses are made possible thanks to the help of the North Okanagan Optimist Club, which so generously donated two Optimist sailboats.

NOSA is a non-profit society dedicated to the promotion of small boat, dinghy and catamaran sailing.

NOSA has full facilities, including kitchen, barbecue, washroom, green grass, docks, club boats for qualified members, and of course lots of sailors that love to talk about their boats and anything sailing! So, if this all sounds like it might be a pleasant thing to do, please visit our site at https://www.nosa.bc.ca You’re also welcome to call me, Alex Muhlert, Commodore, at 250-308-2411.