FILE — Pastor Brent Henderson, of Bella Vista Church, leads a prayer at the Vernon Prayer Breakfast in 2017 at the Vernon Lodge. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Second-annual Vernon Prayer Breakfast set for May 23

The Vernon Ministerial is inviting input from civic leaders to identify key areas of concern.

  • May. 14, 2018 1:00 p.m.
  • Life

Last year during Canada’s 150th birthday and Vernon’s 125th, Vernon held its inaugural Greater Vernon Prayer Breakfast.

This year marks its return with the Second Annual Greater Vernon Prayer Breakfast.

What’s a prayer breakfast? It’s a concept that began in Seattle, Wash. in 1935 when that city was grappling with corruption issues and abuse of the poor, prompting community leaders to consider the need for spiritual resources — in the form of prayer — in addressing the challenges of the day.

Not long after, in 1941, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives held their first congressional prayer breakfast, which, in modern history, has also been attended by the president and his cabinet.

This movement eventually spread to more than 100 countries including Canada, whose first annual National Prayer Breakfast was held in Ottawa in 1964.

Soon, major cities across Canada launched annual civic prayer breakfasts in which the members of local churches would meet with civic leaders — mayors, MPs, MLAs and representatives from first responders (police, fire, ambulance) — to honour their service and to offer prayers for their city.

In Greater Vernon’s second prayer breakfast, the Vernon Ministerial is inviting input from civic leaders to identify key areas of concern, which will then be incorporated into prayers offered on behalf of the community.

Many civic leaders and representatives of local first responders as well as community groups such as the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners, John Howard Society, and Salvation Army have confirmed attendance.

“What a beautiful opportunity for the local community to show warm appreciation for our civic leaders and first responders. Each year we get to actively engage with our community leaders and are updated on how to be effective attendants to Greater Vernon’s needs.” Leighton Coombs, GVPB volunteer.

The keynote speaker at this event will be Rev. Stuart McKnight, Lead Pastor of Vernon Alliance Church. Stuart hails from Glasgow, Scotland and moved to Canada with his family in 1997. The Greater Vernon Prayer Breakfast will be held May 23, 2018, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Vernon Lodge & Conference Centre.

Tickets are available at $30 per person via www.vernonprayerbreakfast.com or directly from the Vernon Lodge until May 14th. No tickets at the door.

Most Read