The annual ecumenical Jazz Vesper service takes place today at 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1204-30th Ave., Vernon. (standrewswesley.com)

Special service unites jazz with prayers

Ecumenical Jazz Vesper Service takes place Jan. 28 at Peace Lutheran Church in Vernon

  • Jan. 28, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is a global ecumenical celebration traditionally held each year from Jan. 18 to 25.

Christians around the world gather during this week to transcend familiar boundaries between churches and explore their oneness through worship, reflection, study and fellowship.

The theme for the 2018 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity comes to us from the Caribbean region: “Your right hand, O LORD, glorious in power” (Exodus 15:6).

The contemporary Caribbean is deeply marked by the dehumanizing project of colonial exploitation. In their aggressive pursuit of mercantile gains, the colonizers codified brutal systems which traded human beings and their forced labour.

Today Caribbean Christians of many different traditions see the hand of God active in the ending of enslavement. It is a uniting experience of God’s saving action which brings freedom. The Caribbean ecumenical team chose the song of Moses and Miriam (Ex 15:1-21) — a song of triumph over oppression — as the motif of this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Peace Lutheran Church (1204-30th Ave.) will host an annual ecumenical Jazz Vesper service today at 7 p.m. Representatives of Vernon churches will participate in various parts of the service. Musicians for the service include Jim Leonard on piano, Aaron French on bass, Greg Baturin on drums, David Hunter on trumpet and didgeridoo, Alex Barss on sax, Anita Baturin on vocals, with musical leadership from Margaret Hundeby Hunter and Karen Lee as cantors.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow.

Previous story
Museum kicks off Vernon Winter Carnival with trivia

Just Posted

Father son team smoothing things over for Scotties

A father and son team are looking after the ice for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

Gallery gears up for wine, art-fuelled fun

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Pinot and Paint night as part of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 6

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

55+Games legacy grant deadline extended

Vernon and area groups encouraged to apply for funding

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Snowfall warning shifts to North Okanagan

A Pacific frontal system is heading for the North Okanagan and Shuswap

UPDATE: Not guilty in Kelowna sexual assault trial

Court documents indicate Shea Gardecki was found not guilty in a sexual assault trial

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

Hundreds remember bright, ambitious B.C. teen killed by stray bullet

Samson Wong wept as he apologized to his teenage son, saying he wishes he could have protected him

Update: Fallen power lines north of Enderby cleared from highway

Highway 97A had been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

A chilly Australia Day on SilverStar

Hundreds forego jackets and put on swimsuits for a run down the mountain

Most Read

  • Special service unites jazz with prayers

    Ecumenical Jazz Vesper Service takes place Jan. 28 at Peace Lutheran Church in Vernon