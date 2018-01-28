Special service unites jazz with prayers

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is a global ecumenical celebration traditionally held each year from Jan. 18 to 25.

Christians around the world gather during this week to transcend familiar boundaries between churches and explore their oneness through worship, reflection, study and fellowship.

The theme for the 2018 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity comes to us from the Caribbean region: “Your right hand, O LORD, glorious in power” (Exodus 15:6).

The contemporary Caribbean is deeply marked by the dehumanizing project of colonial exploitation. In their aggressive pursuit of mercantile gains, the colonizers codified brutal systems which traded human beings and their forced labour.

Today Caribbean Christians of many different traditions see the hand of God active in the ending of enslavement. It is a uniting experience of God’s saving action which brings freedom. The Caribbean ecumenical team chose the song of Moses and Miriam (Ex 15:1-21) — a song of triumph over oppression — as the motif of this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Peace Lutheran Church (1204-30th Ave.) will host an annual ecumenical Jazz Vesper service today at 7 p.m. Representatives of Vernon churches will participate in various parts of the service. Musicians for the service include Jim Leonard on piano, Aaron French on bass, Greg Baturin on drums, David Hunter on trumpet and didgeridoo, Alex Barss on sax, Anita Baturin on vocals, with musical leadership from Margaret Hundeby Hunter and Karen Lee as cantors.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow.