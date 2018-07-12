Summer in swing at SilverStar Museum

Patti Shales Lefkos

Special to The Morning Star

Everything old is new again, or at least it might seem so with exciting new exhibits at the Silver Star Museum.

Thanks to a partnership with Evolved Reality, this year for the first time visitors can strap on a headset and experience an eight-minute virtual reality mini-Imax overview of the founding and development of SilverStar Mountain recreation.

Related: Vernon VR company creates immersive app with SilverStar museum

Come on up the hill and browse the new exhibits. Ever wonder how your favourite run got its name? And who are the faces behind those names? The answer just might be waiting for you right in the museum on Main Street in SilverStar village. Look for windows displaying a collection of ski history photos, then enter into the early days of SilverStar.

Also new this year, the Community corner, featuring people, items and local stories. Learn about Tom and Betty Campbell, two inspirational key founders of SilverStar Ski Partners, the program that has evolved into the popular present day ski host group.

Discover more about the origin of the SilverStar Scenic Highway. The story goes it grew out of the walking trails that first led people to the summit of Silver Star Mountain and officially opened in 1940 in conjunction with the declaration of Silver Star Provincial Park.

As usual, the museum has an exciting line up of events and activities scheduled. On Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Linda Peterat will be leading a guided walk called Daylodge to Village retracing SilverStar’s development from 1958 to the 80s. Learn more about the history, architecture and key people who helped make SilverStar what it is today.

Related: SilverStar’s newest gondola ready to open

Creative spirits are invited to join artist Ginny Hall to learn to observe and sketch with an artist’s eye on Sunday, July 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The following Saturday, July 21, meet Trish Reid and the North Okanagan Naturalist Club at 9 a.m. the museum for a nature walk on the SilverStar trails followed by lunch in the village (at a restaurant or pack your own) before a visit to the museum.

And, that’s not all. The North Okanagan Naturalists Club walk repeats on Saturday, Aug. 11 as does Hall’s art session on Aug. 4. On Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the popular Painted Ladies of SilverStar walk will be guided by Peterat and Mary Ann Cimbaro. Then on Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. Greg O’Neill, guest forester from the Kalamalka Forestry Research Station, will teach participants how to identify different trees of SilverStar and the ecosystems that support them.

Another great season unfolds. Silver Star Museum keeps getting better and better. Make sure you drop in for a visit. Summer hours are June 30 to Sept. 2, open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment.

For further information contact pattilefkos@shaw.ca.