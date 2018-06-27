Tea on tap at Coldstream’s Mackie Lake House

Tea is served Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets through the Ticket Seller

Tea is on at The Mackie Lake House.

“Come enjoy a mini stay-cation in your own community,” said Christine Kashuba, foundation manager. “Sitting on the beautiful verandah overlooking Kalamalka Lake, The Mackie Lake House invites you to indulge in a morning or afternoon tea.”

Morning tea is served at 10 a.m. every Thursday, July 5 to Aug. 30 at the Mackie Lake House.

“This is a perfect time to sit back and relax with a steaming cup of tea and some savoury and sweet treats to satisfy your mid-morning cravings,” Kashuba said. “Capturing the essence of days gone by, tea is served with fine bone china and you can enjoy a complimentary guided tour through the historic Mackie Lake House.”

Afternoon tea is served at 2 p.m. every Thursday, July 5 to Aug. 30.

“Experience tea served in fine bone china, delicious finger sandwiches, fluffy scones with Devonshire cream and seasonal jams, and delicate desserts-a feast for the eyes and palette,” Kashuba said.

Tickets are available for purchase up until the Tuesday prior to the tea through the Ticket Seller, www.ticketseller.ca, 250-549-7469.

