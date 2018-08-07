Temperatures about 10°C cooler at SilverStar summit

Visitors can get some relief from the heat at higher elevations.

Silver Star Mountain illuminated by a brief sunbreak through the dark dramatic clouds above. (Photo Contributed: Doug Diekema)

Rise up above the heat at SilverStar Mountain Resort where temperatures are about 10°C cooler at the summit than in the valley this week.

With heat warnings in place for many parts of B.C., visitors can get some relief from the heat at higher elevations.

“Warm air moving in from the south will drive temperatures into the mid-30s for the Okanagan Valley, but temperatures will remain in the 20s for areas above 1,500 metres,” said Wesla Wong, Meteorologist at SilverStar Mountain Resort. “The heat will peak at the end of the work week before cooling down for the weekend.”

Guests are reminded to drink plenty of water and stay well hydrated. For a cool treat, gelato and sorbet are available at Town Hall in the village.

SilverStar’s in-house meteorologists will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming heat wave. The latest mountain weather information can be found online.

